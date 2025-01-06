Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Outperform

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get adidas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADDYY

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,927. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 1.18.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. adidas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in adidas stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.