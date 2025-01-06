Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 67619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

TEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.70 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $334,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

