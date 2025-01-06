Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.14 and last traded at $191.73, with a volume of 108449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after buying an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,797,000 after buying an additional 538,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
