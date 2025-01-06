Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 18954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Separately, Cormark raised Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$751.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

