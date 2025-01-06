GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $376.30 and last traded at $371.20, with a volume of 745055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $292.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $324.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.35.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.9 %

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.