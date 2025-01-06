Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 11054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

