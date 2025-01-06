United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) vs. Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Head to Head Contrast

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stardust Power and United States Antimony, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 0 0 1 2 3.67 United States Antimony 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stardust Power currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 220.51%. United States Antimony has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than United States Antimony.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of United States Antimony shares are held by institutional investors. 65.6% of Stardust Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of United States Antimony shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stardust Power and United States Antimony”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A $140,000.00 N/A N/A United States Antimony $10.22 million 19.47 -$6.35 million ($0.04) -45.88

Stardust Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United States Antimony.

Profitability

This table compares Stardust Power and United States Antimony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -94.02% United States Antimony -45.32% -16.58% -14.69%

Risk and Volatility

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Antimony has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stardust Power beats United States Antimony on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. The company also offers coarse and fine zeolite for soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, and animal nutrition applications, as well as in catalysts, petroleum refining, concrete, solar energy and heat exchange, desiccants, pellet binding, horse and kitty litter, and floor cleaners, as well as carriers for insecticides, pesticides, and herbicides. In addition, it recovers unrefined and refined gold and silver. United States Antimony Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Thompson Falls, Montana.

