First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) vs. University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Critical Contrast

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Western Financial 3.33% 2.44% 0.20%

Volatility and Risk

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp $105.57 million 0.81 $5.43 million N/A N/A First Western Financial $88.93 million 2.08 $5.22 million $0.62 30.89

This table compares University Bancorp and First Western Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

University Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for University Bancorp and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Western Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Summary

First Western Financial beats University Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

