Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.56.

Shares of SLAB traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.25. 47,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.42. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

