D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.86. 950,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,841. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 790,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 170,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

