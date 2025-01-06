Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.96.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $126.15.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,261.45. This represents a 6.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,875,366.50. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $14,267,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $108,204,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

