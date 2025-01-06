Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $13.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. 1,362,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $238,743.68. This represents a 71.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,840 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 279,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 243,368 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,289 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

