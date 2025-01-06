D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRXP. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 84,634 shares in the company, valued at $99,021.78. This trade represents a 89.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.33% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.