Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $31.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

CRDO stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,678. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $265,034.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,640,933.38. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $268,703.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,709,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,943,065.98. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,295 shares of company stock valued at $48,547,173 over the last 90 days. 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

