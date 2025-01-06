Stifel Nicolaus Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.86. 187,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,395. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 2,946 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $186,481.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,866.10. The trade was a 31.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $232,127.94. This represents a 63.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $676,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,883,000 after purchasing an additional 119,572 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,609,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,172,000 after buying an additional 114,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

