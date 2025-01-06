Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 18,687,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,123,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $991,434.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,983,450.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 18,501 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $277,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,500. This trade represents a 4.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,000 shares of company stock worth $3,312,443. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

