TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WULF. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada lowered TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of WULF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,845,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,677,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

