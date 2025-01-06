Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ivanhoe Electric traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 57,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 223,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Separately, Eight Capital raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $915.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.66.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
