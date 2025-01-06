Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $10.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 684087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.
The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
