Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.39. 209,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 479,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 726,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after buying an additional 278,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.