British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £147.50 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Soraya Benchikh purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,950 ($36.66) per share, with a total value of £147.50 ($183.30).

Soraya Benchikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,940 ($36.54) per share, with a total value of £147 ($182.68).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Soraya Benchikh acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,819 ($35.03) per share, for a total transaction of £140.95 ($175.16).

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,963 ($36.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,282,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,862.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,742.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($27.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,010 ($37.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is -3,794.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.80) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About British American Tobacco

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Featured Stories

