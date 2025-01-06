ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

TTAN stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

