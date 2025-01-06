ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTAN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

About ServiceTitan

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

