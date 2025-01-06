Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Price

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $3.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBP. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 160,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,044. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 195.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 130,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 141,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

