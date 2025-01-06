Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk Sells 38,591 Shares

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$435,761.85.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting C$10.88. 137,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.87. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark cut Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.72.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

