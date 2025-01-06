Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Trading Down 0.8 %

ROL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.78. 98,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,371. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 455,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.