Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Price

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,565. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.51 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,223.10. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 222.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 166.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.