Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.31.

NYSE:WAL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.40 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,488,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,197,000 after buying an additional 1,418,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,722,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,921 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

