Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $247.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $207.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

NYSE WEX traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $180.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,204. WEX has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 206.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in WEX by 717.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in WEX by 47.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

