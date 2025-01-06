Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Monro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNRO

Monro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $721.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Monro has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.98.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monro will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Monro by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,374,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 3,587.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,139,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 254,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period.

About Monro

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.