Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

RPAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $757.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $142,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

