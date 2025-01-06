Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $4.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

MQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair cut shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Get Marqeta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.89. 326,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.54. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 336,349 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 671.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 234,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 204,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 522,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 307,223 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.