AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATR. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.98. 74,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $122.37 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,977.84. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

