PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $101.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 37.2% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

