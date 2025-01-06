O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OI

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $11.19. 195,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.21. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in O-I Glass by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.