Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 581,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,091. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $77,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,197,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,914,237.12. This represents a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,922,625 shares of company stock valued at $81,678,514 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Payoneer Global by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 645,887 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

