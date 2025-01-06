Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

TTAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

ServiceTitan Trading Up 4.2 %

About ServiceTitan

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $105.79 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

