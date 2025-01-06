CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.19. 404,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.56. CME Group has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $249.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,935.64. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,071 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CME Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,427,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,119 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.