Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.56 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after buying an additional 3,068,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 4,103.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. 542,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.