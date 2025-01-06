Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in HP were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 5.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.97. 544,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,621. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

