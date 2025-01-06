RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.



