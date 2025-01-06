Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Financial Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $987,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

