Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 5.6% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $1,040,302.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,366.08. This represents a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $1,167,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,361.80. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,448 shares of company stock worth $12,143,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,786. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.