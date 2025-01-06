Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in General Mills by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,414 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,624 shares of company stock worth $3,897,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 650,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,946. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

