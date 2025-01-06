Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 6,600 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $217,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.04. 124,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.44 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

