Pensionfund Sabic Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $30.86. 1,422,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

