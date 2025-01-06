The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.46. 473,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,788. The company has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

