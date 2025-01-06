Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,835 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Edison International by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,418,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 885,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 422,752 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 595.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 318,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,884,000 after acquiring an additional 272,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $18,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.81. 179,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,668. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Edison International has a 1 year low of $63.15 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.07%.

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

