Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.5% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after buying an additional 915,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,014,000 after buying an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $71.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

