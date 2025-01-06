Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,575. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.77. 498,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

